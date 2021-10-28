Buhari Prayed Intensely For Peace, Security For Nigeria In S’Arabia- Garba Shehu

October 28, 2021 132

The spokesman to the presidential Garba Shehu has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, offered prayers for peace and security in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Monday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the investment conference organized by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the president’s spokesman stated that his principal made a stopover in Madina to offer “intense prayers” for the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari continues his visit to Saudi Arabia with a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers, along with his entourage, for the return of peace and security all over Nigeria and the world at large,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: NCS Yet To Install Mobile Scanner At Tin Can Port 5 Weeks After

“The President who had earlier been received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah, by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Prince Sa’ud Al-Faisal, spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam’s second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

“President Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigeria and around the globe. Prayers for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people, were also offered.

“The President will later on in the evening proceed to Makkah for the performance of the Umrah (lesser Hajj).”