Buhari Pledges to Support Bayelsa, Others to Attain Security, Peace

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to support Bayelsa and other states of the nation in achieving security and peaceful co-existence.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri made this known to State House Correspondents, after meeting the Nigerian leader at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

He said: “Since I resumed as Governor of Bayelsa State, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation. Today I just did that, to come and see the father of our country and to work with the Nigerian government in ensuring peace and stability in my state and its development. That is what informed my visit to Mr. President today.

“The President received me as one of his sons, as a state Governor and the reception was very warm. He said he was happy that I came and that he was happy with the way I have started.

“He also said he has read about all the statements that I have made and the security so far in Bayelsa. He promised as one of his sons, a state like Bayelsa that is critical to the security and peace in the Niger Delta, he was prepared to also work with me.”

Governor Diri said he would always appreciate the good gesture of the President.

Source: VON