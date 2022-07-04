Buhari Pledges Commitment To FG Completing All Current Projects

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government’s dedication to infrastructure development across the nation is already showing results.

He spoke in Gashua, Yobe State, during the official opening and handover of the Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road’s completed sections I phase II and section II phase I.

In a statement released in Abuja on Sunday by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, the President, who was represented at the ceremony by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, was quoted as saying: “Our commitment to improving road transport infrastructure, our determination to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty brings us here today because the results of our investment are manifesting.”

He added that the road had been constructed with the greatest level of design and construction and that it should survive for the intended service life if it is used properly and is not misused.

The statement claims that Buhari pledged to Nigerians that the Federal Government would finish all current projects.

“I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of this administration, we are also entering a season of completion and delivery of projects,” he stated.

The President admonished Nigerians to stop abusing the highway law and to drive under the maximum speed restriction of 100 kph posted on all federal highways in the country.

He listed several forms of road abuse, such as overloading vehicles, which would hasten pavement degradation, leaking liquid petroleum, which would allow water to get onto the road, and turning the broad shoulders into long-term parking spaces, which would trigger the beginning of road rage.

The projects constitute a significant investment in the infrastructure for road transportation, according to Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, who was represented by Celestine Shawusu, Director of Highways, North-East.

According to him, the projects were made possible by combining the country’s earned resources and borrowings. They served as tangible, undeniable evidence of the investments made with Nigeria’s resources.