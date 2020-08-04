Buhari Planning Complete Re-engineering of Security Apparatus, says NSA

President Muhammadu Buhari is planning a complete re-engineering of the nation’s security apparatus, according to Babagana Monguno, national security adviser.

Monguno broke the news to state house correspondents after a security briefing on Tuesday.

The president, according to Monguno, told service chiefs who attended the briefing that their effort is not good enough.

Monguno said since the issues are operational, Bashir Magashi, minister of defence, “is working on something” and will likely give a new direction to the security agencies in the days to come.

He said Buhari told the service chiefs that Nigerians have lost confidence in the security sector but he is determined to restore that confidence.

There have been complaints over the widespread insecurity in the country, with many asking the president to fire the service chiefs.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable