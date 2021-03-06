Buhari, Osibanjo Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

March 6, 2021 297

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo have on Saturday received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a day after the Federal Government launched the vaccination exercise in the country.

President Buhari took the jab at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The vaccine was administered to the President by his chief personal physician in the presence of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Shortly after President Buhari took the jab, Professor Osinbajo received the vaccine which was also administered to him by his chief personal physician.

Both leaders were later presented with electronic cards containing the details of their vaccinations by Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Others who witnessed the vaccination of the President and his vice were members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The vaccination took place a day after Nigeria formally commenced the exercise with the vaccination of four frontline healthcare workers.