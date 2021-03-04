fbpx
Buhari, Osibajo To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots On Saturday – Faisal Shuaib

March 4, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osibajo will be receiving shots of the newly delivered COVID19 vaccine on Saturday. This was disclosed by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the actual time for the vaccine of the President and Vice President on Saturday will be communicated soon.

He noted that members of the Federal Executive Council will be vaccinated on Monday.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles.

