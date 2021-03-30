Insecurity: Buhari Orders Service Chiefs To Identify Leaders Of Bandits, Kidnappers

fbpx
March 30, 2021059
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the Service Chiefs to identify the leaders of the bandits and kidnappers and take them out to restore confidence in the areas affected.

Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser told State House correspondents that President Buhari gave this directive to Service Chiefs at the security meeting held at the presidential villa.

According to him, the President has made it clear that the criminals would no longer dictate the tone.

Also, the Service Chiefs at the security meeting disclosed that they have identified weak areas that would be strengthened to appropriately fish out collaborators with non-state actors.

READ ALSO: Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting Ahead Of UK Trip

Monguno said further that the President is aware of plans by individuals who constitute themselves as authorities to undermine the efforts of the central government and is sending out a warning that the government would clamp down on them.

