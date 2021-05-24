Buhari Orders National Flag Be Flown At Half-mast

May 24, 2021 139

Following the tragic airplane crash which caused the death of 11 military personnel, President Muhammadu Buhari has given orders that the national flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities, and official residences nationwide.

The directive is to be observed for three days beginning on Monday, the announcement was made on Sunday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He noted that the presidential directive was to honour the memory and services of the fallen soldiers notably the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash on Friday last week.

The SGF also noted that the President has approved Monday as a work-free day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The remains of the late Attahiru and 10 other officers were buried on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Other officers and who lost their lives included Brigadier-General MI Abdulkadir, Brigadier-General Olayinka, Brigadier-General Kuliya, Major LA Hayat, Major Hamza and Sergeant Umar.

Flight-Lieutenant TO Asaniyi, Flight-Lieutenant AA Olufade, Sergeant Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo also died in the crash.