Buhari Orders Minister Of Water Resources To Create Flood Prevention Plan

President Muhammadu Buhari has given Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, 90 days to develop a comprehensive plan of action for flood disaster prevention in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, the President’s directive was conveyed to the minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

According to the statement, Buhari directed the minister to work with the environment and transportation ministries, as well as state governments, to develop the plan.

Shehu also Buhari is “regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restates his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country”.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that flooding caused by torrential rain in over 20 states across Nigeria has affected approximately 2.5 million people and killed over 603 people.

Thousands of homes have been submerged by floods, and uncountable farmlands have been washed away in Nigeria’s devastating floods, which have drawn international sympathy from King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the United Nations.