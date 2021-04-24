fbpx
Buhari Orders DPR To Return Oil Blocs To NNPC, Addax

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Buhari Orders DPR To Return Oil Blocs To NNPC, Addax

April 24, 2021074
Buhari Orders DPR To Return Oil Blocs To NNPC, Addax

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to withdraw the letter of revocation of four oil blocks earlier issued to Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The President also approved the restoration of all the OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 earlier revoked to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which has a production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, a statement on Friday said the president made this decision in order to ensure fairness and stable business environment.

Shehu said, “In line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business climate for investment, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) which is in production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China on the blocks.

READ ALSO: NNPC, SEEPCO Sign Pact On Gas Production With OML 143

“The leases belonging to the Federation were revoked on March 30, 2021. This development reaffirms the commitment of President Buhari to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts.”

He added, “While directing the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to retract the letter of revocation of the leases, the President also directed NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with the extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.

According to him, the restoration of the blocks to NNPC will boost the organisation’s portfolio, enable the corporation to boost its crude oil production and in turn increase the revenue it generates to the Federation Account,

About Author

Buhari Orders DPR To Return Oil Blocs To NNPC, Addax
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil Prices Surge Over Concerns Suez Canal Blockage May Persist For Weeks NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 11, 20180107

Saudi Arabia to Stand in for Iran, to Supply India 4 million Barrels in November

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Saudi Arabia is set to deliver extra 4 million barrels of its oil to India in November, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing several sources familiar with
Read More
February 28, 20170114

Total in Talks to Buy Iranian LNG Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram French Oil giant, Total (TOTF.PA) is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran’s partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility,
Read More
Resolve Poor Power Supply Permanently, IMF Tells FG COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
July 1, 20190138

Electricity Transmission Worsens over National Grid Collapse

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s feeble national grid collapsed again yesterday morning just about 43 days after the last collapse on May 9, 2019, the Transmission Company of Nige
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.