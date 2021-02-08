fbpx
Buhari, Okonjo Iweala To Headline ‘Ehingbeti’ Economic Summit

February 8, 2021036
The 2021 edition of ‘Ehingbeti’ — Lagos economic summit is set to witness the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Both dignitaries are billed to deliver speeches at the summit.

The three day summit will be held virtually and commences on February 9.

The summit is a collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Business Club Ikeja. This year’s theme is, “For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade.”

A release on the summit said 150 speakers, drawn from across the world would speak on various themes.

“The 3-day summit, which is structured into segments, will have subject experts speak on specific themes such as “Destination Lagos: Becoming the World’s Best Investment Destination”, “Eko to the World: Shaping the Future of Trade and Economic Independence”, “Lagos, the Industrial Hub”, “Made in Lagos: Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Tourism”, “Security, Law and Order (Balancing Regulation and Economic Growth)” and Citizens Participation in Governance,” the release read.

“Themes to be discussed at the conference include “The Role of Transparency, Institutional Effectiveness and Accountability in Governance”, “4th Industrial Revolution: The imperatives and prospects for Digital Economy”, “Digital Transformation for Smart Cities”, “Unleashing Disruptive Innovation for Development”, Shaping the Future of Governance with Technology” and Roadmap to Shared Prosperity – Ensuring Inclusive Human Development.

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22 million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth” said Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget and Co-Chair of Ehingbeti.

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaborations amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society. So, Ehingbeti 2020 offers us a platform to address all these.”

Speakers expected to speak includes, Mo Ibrahim, founder and chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, Ben Akabueze, director-general, budget office of the federation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian minister of finance, Akinwunmi Adesina, president, African Development Bank (ADB), Amina Mohammed, United Nation’s deputy secretary general and Mohammed Yahaya, UNDP resident representative.

Ehingbeti is an ingenuous socio-economic apparatus that has contributed significantly to the evolution of Lagos state into a major economy in sub-Saharan Africa and an admirable megacity, with expanding potentials. It is a public-private sector roundtable that started as a collaborative effort between Lagos state government and Business Club Ikeja.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

