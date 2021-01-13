fbpx
Buhari Okays Posting Of 95 Ambassadors-Designate

January 13, 2021040
The Federal Government disclosed that it has okayed the posting of ninety-five career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors-designate to various Nigerian missions abroad.

This is coming on the heels of the approval of the posting of the envoys by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda on Tuesday.

Ambassador Gabriel Aduda however did not make a disclosure of when President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval , he stated that those to be posted included 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

He said following the development, the government has already commenced the process of requesting Agrément from the prospective host countries.

The permanent secretary revealed that the ministry would organise an induction course for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses.

He explained that the event which would hold on a date to be announced soon was to prepare and facilitate the movement of the ambassadors-designate to their respective missions.

Presidential Requests
This comes about nine months after President Buhari nominated 42 career ambassadors-designate to the Senate for confirmation.

In a letter dated May 6, 2020, the President informed the lawmakers that his request was in accordance with section 171 (1),(2)(c), and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed forty-two (42) names of nominees as Career Ambassadors-Designate,” he had said in the letter.

The ambassadors-designate who were nominated included C.O Nwachukwu; A. Kafas, R. U. Brown, G. A. Odudigbo, O. C. Onowu, Y. S. Suleiman, E. S. Agbana, B. B. M. Okoyen, G. M. Okoko, A. M. Garba, M. l. Bashir, M. O. Abam, A. E. Allotey, G. E. Edokpa, and A. N. Madubuike.

Others are Adamu Lamuwa, Innocent lwejuo, M. S. Abubakar, Y. A. Ahmed, S. D. Umar, A. Sule, G. Y. Hamza, N. Rimi, L S. Ahmed-Remawa, M. Manu, l. R. Ocheni, l. A. Yusuf, M. Abdulraheem, W. A. Adedeji, and A. U. Ogah.

Also among the ambassadors-designate are A. A. Musa, N. A. Kolo, S. O. Olaniyan, A. R. Adejola, E. Awe, O. Aluko, I. A. Alatishe, V. A. Adeleke, M. S. Adamu, l. N. Charles, Z M. lfu, and B. B. Hamman.

In a separate letter dated July 1, 2020, Buhari asked the Senate to confirm one career ambassador-designate and 39 non-career ambassadors- designate.

