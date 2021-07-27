Buhari Okays N983bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

July 27, 2021 144

The N983 billion 2021 supplementary budget recently passed by the National Assembly has been assented to by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Mr Umar El-Yakub, said this when he briefed State House Correspondents on Monday in Abuja.

El-Yakub said that the act became effective as from Monday, adding that the main provisions in the supplementary budget were for the security and health expenses.

He said, “The president has assented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill which is now an Act.

“The bill was submitted to the National Assembly and it made an expeditious consideration of the bill, which was passed and transmitted in record time and the president has today assented to that bill and of course it will come into force from today.

“As you are all aware, the bill is targeted at infrastructure in terms of security.

“It targeted the provision of infrastructure to all the military formations– defence, army, police, civil defence, DSS–all the security outfits in this country will benefit from the bill because of the president’s commitment to combating crimes and indeed insurgency and other security challenges facing the country; so this bill is very important and it has been assented to.

“Another critical area of concern is that of health sector; which we know with the pandemic there is need to invest in that sector as well and the president, having assented to the bill, you find that about ten molecular laboratories will be established nationwide,” he said.

He said the bill also provided for establishment and rehabilitation of oxygen plants and well as the procurement of vaccines, including the J & J vaccine approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The total amount in the appropriation bill assented to by the president is N983 billion,” he said.