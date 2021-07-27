fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Buhari Okays N983bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

July 27, 20210144
Nigerian Govt Expands Borrowing Limit To N61tn

The N983 billion 2021 supplementary budget recently passed by the National Assembly has been assented to by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Mr Umar El-Yakub, said this when he briefed State House Correspondents on Monday in Abuja.

El-Yakub said that the act became effective as from Monday, adding that the main provisions in the supplementary budget were for the security and health expenses.

He said, “The president has assented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill which is now an Act.

“The bill was submitted to the National Assembly and it made an expeditious consideration of the bill, which was passed and transmitted in record time and the president has today assented to that bill and of course it will come into force from today.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Goods Import Bill Hit $50.3b In 2020

“As you are all aware, the bill is targeted at infrastructure in terms of security.

“It targeted the provision of infrastructure to all the military formations– defence, army, police, civil defence, DSS–all the security outfits in this country will benefit from the bill because of the president’s commitment to combating crimes and indeed insurgency and other security challenges facing the country; so this bill is very important and it has been assented to.

“Another critical area of concern is that of health sector;  which we know with the pandemic there is need to invest in that sector as well and the president, having assented to the bill, you find that about ten molecular laboratories will be established nationwide,” he said.

He said the bill also provided for establishment and rehabilitation of oxygen plants and well as the procurement of vaccines, including the J & J vaccine approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The total amount in the appropriation bill assented to by the president is N983 billion,” he said.

About Author

Buhari Okays N983bn 2021 Supplementary Budget
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Turkish Airline AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 16, 20190284

Turkish Airlines Sets Deadline to Return Customers Luggage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the threat to suspend its operations to Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Turkish Airlines has agreed to return all leftove
Read More
NLC Flays El-Rufai, Plans Strike Again In Kaduna COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 14, 20190222

NLC Advises FG against Removal of Petroleum Subsidy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned the Federal Government against implementing the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERSPORTS
May 14, 20130137

Sports Federation Elections Fraudulent – Ahmedu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), a former member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has raised an alarm over ploy to stop him and some other critical stakeho
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.