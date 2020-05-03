Buhari Okays Appointment of Muhammed as New DG of NEMA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

The statement said that the erstwhile Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately.

It said the President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.

Source: THISDAY