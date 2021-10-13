fbpx

Buhari Okays Appointment Of Ezra Yakusak As NEPC New CEO

October 13, 20210149
President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval for the appointment of Ezra Yakusak as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

In a statement by the spokesman to the president, Garba Shehu, Yakusak’s appointment takes effect from November 27.

“The appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987,” the statement reads.

“The appointment is with effect from 27th November 2021.

“Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

“He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.”

Yakusak will take over from Segun Awolowo, whose reappointment as NEPC CEO was announced in February 2018.

Awolowo was first appointed as NEPC CEO by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2013.

