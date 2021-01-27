fbpx
Buhari Nominates Auditor-General Of Federation

January 27, 2021
Aghughu Adolphus has been nominated for the position of the auditor-general of the federation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter of nomination has been sent to Senate President Ahmad Lawan for confirmation.

Disclosing the development on Tuesday was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters of the Senate, Babajide Omoworare.

Prior to his nomination, Adolphus, since 2020, assumed the position of acting auditor-general after the retirement of his predecessor and former boss Anthony Ayine.

Who Is Aghughu Adolphus

Born in 1962, Adolphus hails from Edo State and holds a BSc and Masters degree in Economics.

He is running a part-time PhD programme Environmental Resource Management at the School of Postgraduate Studies.

Adolphus is also a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

He holds a membership card in the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACT I) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats.

