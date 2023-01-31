Buhari: Nigeria Is Better Compared To Other Countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is better when compared to other countries. Hence, he advised members of the public to be appreciative.

The president spoke at a State Banquet in Kano to conclude his one-day official visit to the state after commissioning several projects executed by the federal and state governments and the private sector.

‘‘We have a great country but we do not appreciate it until we visit our neighbours and other countries where the preoccupation is for people to have one good meal a day.

‘‘When I fly by helicopter, the number of high-rise buildings I see and the amount of development on the ground are fantastic. We thank God. We thank God. We thank God,’’ he said.

Buhari, therefore, enjoined the elites to encourage and inspire young people to embrace education, saying whether we like it or not we are going to leave the country for them.

‘‘They must embrace education for education’s sake. Technology has made it possible for shortcuts but nothing can replace real learning. Please encourage the children to learn,” he added.