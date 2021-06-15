fbpx
“Buhari Needs To Take Urgent Actions” – Soyinka

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“Buhari Needs To Take Urgent Actions” – Soyinka

June 15, 20210101
"Buhari Needs To Take Urgent Actions" - Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka said that Nigeria’s problems can be addressed with the right actions by the leaders.

While speaking on News Day, an Arise Television programme, on Monday, Soyinka said President Muhammadu Buhari should stop exuding false confidence and speak like a leader who is ready to take action concerning the country’s challenges.

According to him, Nigeria is on the “edge”, and Buhari needs to move beyond mere talk, and take urgent action to set the country on the right path.

“First of all, he should start talking to people like a leader — and a leader who is awake to the realities of the situation. Then, let us see actions being taken,” he said.

READ ALSO: Parent Company Of Ecobank Group, ETI, Raises $350m Bond

“I’m tired of hearing things like ‘you will see differences in a few weeks’ time’. We are tired of that. He’s got to put his cards on the table and take people into confidence.

“He’s got to stop exuding a false confidence, because that kind of confidence is totally false. It is not based on realities, and we’ve got to see an acceleration of actions to retrieve this nation from the very edge.

“It is no longer a problem of the people,; it is a problem of leadership, because the people have shown themselves ready to act, to save their own community.”

“Members of NASS are not doing enough. If you study the constitution very carefully, you will realise that they have certain powers which they haven’t touched,” he said.

“There are certain areas they can compel this government to act the way it should, and that applies especially to governors — the governors themselves are too timid.”

About Author

“Buhari Needs To Take Urgent Actions” – Soyinka
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 24, 2015790

APC Accuses Fayose Of Spending State Money On Anti-Buhari Campaign

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has accused the state governor, Ayodele Fayose of mismanaging the state fund by spending on non-profitable vent
Read More
Fire Guts INEC Facility In Kano NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 17, 20200143

Edo Governorship Election: INEC Begins Distribution of Sensitive Materials to LGAs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahead of the Edo State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday, began the distribution o
Read More
July 10, 2014095

Nigeria, Others Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Exports Gain Traction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Reports have revealed that Nigeria and other oil exporting West African countries are at risk of losing a significant share of the global crude oil export,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.