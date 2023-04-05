Buhari Names National Center Terrorism Counter After Jordan’s King

The newly established National Counter Terrorism Center has been named after Jordan’s King, King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the Nigerian leader also spoke with Al-Hussein by phone.

According to Shehu, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of the Nigeria-Jordan strategic partnership in security and other global issues.

“In the conversation, the Jordanian leader called to wish the President a happy and successful Ramadan and to especially thank him for naming the auditorium in the newly commissioned National Counter Terrorism Center in Abuja after him,” the statement read.

“The facility is named ‘King Abdullah Bin Hussein II Auditorium.’ Many important issues were also discussed by the two leaders regarding security.”

During the phone call, Buhari collaborated and shared Nigeria’s experiences with Jordan in combating terrorism and its spread across West Africa, and has gained significantly from the Middle Eastern kingdom in terms of support for pre-emptive measures to neutralize insurgent activities in the sub-region.

According to the presidential spokesman, King Abdullah expressed a desire to visit Nigeria before President Buhari leaves office.

