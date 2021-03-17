fbpx
Buhari Names FCT Road After Niger Republic President

March 17, 2021075
President Muhammadu Buhari has named a road in the federal capital territory (FCT) after President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic.

At a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed Bello, FCT minister, said the expressway was named after the Nigerien president for his “significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa”.

“Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’ in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou,” the minister said.

“The road was named after the Nigerien President by President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa.”

The road was named after the Nigerien President by President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa

— Mal. Muhd Musa Bello (@MuhdMusaBello) March 16, 2021

In a tweet, Mahamadou said the gesture shows that his relationship with Buhari and that of both countries is “excellent”.

“My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call an Abuja expressway ‘Mahamadou Issoufou expressway’,” he tweeted.

“This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and #Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much.”

My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call an Abuja express way “Mahamadou Issoufou expressway”. This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and #Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much. pic.twitter.com/6bEOIjAwuf

— Issoufou Mahamadou (@IssoufouMhm) March 16, 2021

Last week, Mahamadou won the 2020 Mo Ibrahim prize for achievement in African leadership.

He is the sixth recipient of the award which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

