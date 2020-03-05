Buhari Names Bashir Jamoh as New NIMASA Director-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Dakuku Peterside as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The President has subsequently named Bashir Jamoh as the new Director-General of the apex regulatory agency.

The newly appointed DG was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration at NIMASA.

Jamoh will replace Dakuku who was appointed in 2016 to head the agency and whose tenure as NIMASA DG ‪ends on March 10, 2020‬.

Jamoh, who hails from Kaduna, is also the current president of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA).

The 56-year-old holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in logistics and transport management.

He also holds a master’s degree in management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, a post-graduate diploma in management sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Jamoh is also said to have 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector.

He is the author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present and Future.

Jamoh served with the Kaduna state government before transferring his services to the then National Maritime Authority in 1994.

Source: Ships & Ports