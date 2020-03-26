Buhari Mourns Loss of Cross River Senator Rose Oko

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the government and people of Cross River State, and the National Assembly over the demise of the Senator representing Cross River North, Rose Okoji Oko.

President Buhari believes the Senator’s historic service to the nation at the National Assembly.

He said; ”starting out at House of Representatives and, later, at the Senate, will always be remembered and her long stay at the legislature clearly testify to her popularity and acceptance.”

As one of the women who championed development issues at the National Assembly, especially on girl-child education and health, President Buhari notes, with sadness, that her voice, intelligence, and experience will be sorely missed, and the promise of a brighter political career would not be realized.

President Buhari commiserates with the family of the deceased, her friends and political associates, praying that the almighty God will continue to comfort them.

He urged them to find strength and solace in her legacies of a life of service to God, country, and humanity.

Source: VON