Buhari Meets With Okonjo-Iweala Over Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine

September 21, 20210186
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ahead of the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

President Buhari and the WTO DG talked about getting manufacturers of vaccines to invest in production in Nigeria, and Africa at large and help economies recover faster.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who accompanied the President to the United States alongside other appointees, spoke about the speech to be delivered by President Buhari while addressing world leaders on Friday.

“Mr President is going to be addressing the world,” he said. “So, what we will see from this is Nigeria’s vision, Mr president’s global vision on key issues of priority like development, climate change, security, women empowerment, good governance, anti-corruption, illicit financial flows, and restitution.”

While Nigeria hopes for a great outing as the general debates begin on Tuesday, President Buhari has been engaging top government officials in strategic meetings.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, ‘Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations’.

While in the U.S., the President and members of the delegation will partake in other events such as the high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, themed ‘Reparations, Racial Justice, and Equality for People of African Descent’.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on September 26.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

