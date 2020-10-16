Buhari Meets Jonathan, Lauds Successes Recorded in Mali

October 16, 2020 37

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his delight on updates on the political situation in Mali, which he received from the Special Envoy/Mediator to the West African country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the president expressed delight that the Mali situation had calmed down considerably, following interventions by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“One is delighted at the successes recorded,” the president said.

Giving updates, Jonathan said the mandate given him by ECOWAS leaders was almost fully done, as a government with a largely civilian face has been inaugurated.

The former president said: “The president has been sworn in, the prime minister and ministers too. The military has only four portfolios for serving officers and the government has taken off. The council, which will work like parliamentarians, will be inaugurated soon.”

He added that the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, will formally brief West African leaders soon.

After the intervention by the military in Mali, ECOWAS had insisted on a transition government led by a civilian, and the return to constitutional order within 18 months, among others.

Source: THISDAY