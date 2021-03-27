Buhari Meets Abdulsalami Behind Closed Doors

March 27, 2021 46

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

The President on Friday received the past leader at the State House.

As at the time of filing this report, the two were still having a closed-door session.

Earlier today, the president in a separate audience met with Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mohammed Buba Marwa.

Full details regarding the outcomes of both meetings are still being expected.