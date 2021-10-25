fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Buhari Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Attend Investment Summit

October 25, 20210160
Buhari Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Attend Investment Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Nigeria for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s administrative domain, on Monday for a three-day investment summit.

Disclosing this was Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also noted that Buhari would be joined by Nigerian business heads, bankers, and other industry experts and leaders at the 5th edition of the investment summit.

In the company of the president include the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

READ ALSO: Rubber Farmers Call For Increase In Agricultural Subsidies

Players from the private sector also in the envoy are Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

The summit, according to the statement, would focus on issues around the future of global investments.

It said, “The three-day event, with the theme: INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.”

Perfoming the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka is one other activity on the president’s iterinary, following the summit.

About Author

Buhari Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Attend Investment Summit
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 14, 20170207

Stock Market Indices Surged by 0.90% Last Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lead indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.90 percent to close last wek at 25,238.01 and N8
Read More
NCDC Records 357 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 11 States, FCT COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 25, 20200271

NCDC Confirms 114 New Cases of COVID-19 in 8 States, FCT

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory. The agency announce
Read More
Mitchell Elegbe Delivers Keynote Address at NSE Graduate Trainee Ceremony BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 2, 20200499

Mitchell Elegbe Delivers Keynote Address at NSE Graduate Trainee Ceremony

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch Group, has urged young people to be accountable, focused, positive and trustworthy
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.