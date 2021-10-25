Buhari Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Attend Investment Summit

October 25, 2021 160

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Nigeria for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s administrative domain, on Monday for a three-day investment summit.

Disclosing this was Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also noted that Buhari would be joined by Nigerian business heads, bankers, and other industry experts and leaders at the 5th edition of the investment summit.

In the company of the president include the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Players from the private sector also in the envoy are Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

The summit, according to the statement, would focus on issues around the future of global investments.

It said, “The three-day event, with the theme: INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.”

Perfoming the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka is one other activity on the president’s iterinary, following the summit.