fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

Buhari Launches ₦62.1bn HIV Trust Fund

February 2, 2022011
Buhari Launches ₦62.1bn HIV Trust Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a ₦62.1 billion fund to improve efforts towards sustaining Nigeria’s Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) response, addressing killer diseases and public health emergencies.

President Buhari during the launching of the trust fund at an event on Tuesday said he was hopeful that the private sector-led initiative will surpass the ₦62billion target in the next five years, in order to adequately provide requisite treatment for HIV-positive mothers while contributing to closing the funding gap for HIV in Nigeria.

The private sector-led funding for the HIV Trust fund of Nigeria is expected to crystalise a sustainable financial mechanism for the mobilisation and deployment of domestic private sector resources, particularly aimed at preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV in the country.

Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) said that a total of 1.7 million Nigerians are living with HIV, while 1.6 million of that figure are on treatment.

Byanyima further noted that there is an urgent need to scale up domestic funding as Nigeria leads with the highest number of HIV infections among children.

She said although the COVID-19 has pushed back intervention on the pandemic, ending AIDS is not just a moral but an economic imperative.

5 Signs That Proves Entrepreneurship Is Not For You

About Author

Buhari Launches ₦62.1bn HIV Trust Fund
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 29, 20190239

Former CBN Deputy Gov Mailafia Recommends Salary Cuts for Top Civil Servants

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram FG’s recurrent expenditure in 2018 stood at N5.85 trillion while total revenue earned was N3.86 trillion Amid dwindling revenue and rising recurrent expendi
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 30, 20190276

Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement Sinking in Quicksand as MPs Reject PM’s Proposal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MPs have rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement on the day the UK was due to leave the EU. The government lost by 344 votes to 286, a margin of 58.
Read More
August 2, 20170326

Berger Paints Posts 66% Profit Growth in H1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Paint manufacturing firm, Berger Paints has released its first half results for the six months period ended 30th June 2017. The results showed a 66 percent
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.