Buhari Lauds Nigerian Women for their Achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the achievements of Nigerian women in different fields of endeavour, urging them to remain steadfast in their chosen vocations and be role models to the younger generation.

The President gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, during an audience with the President of the Medical Women’s International Association, Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi.

Congratulating Nigerian women on breaking new grounds in the medical field, President Buhari said he was delighted to receive Dr. Nwadinobi, the first Nigerian elected as President of the Association in its 100 years of existence.

The President said: ‘‘I am also proud to see and hear about the great achievements of Dr. Nwadinobi.

‘‘The story of her career and what she has been able to accomplish so far is commendable and must be celebrated.

‘‘I take this opportunity to congratulate you, Dr. Nwadinobi and all your colleagues on your successes as I pray for many more years of accomplishments.’’

President Buhari recalled that on the 8th of March, the whole world celebrated International Women’s Day and reflected on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women universally.

‘‘I will, therefore, ask Dr. Nwadinobi and all members of the Medical Women’s International Association to continue to be role models for our younger sisters and daughters.

‘‘With the right encouragement, support, and guidance, our womenfolk can equal the achievements of other women elsewhere,’’ he said.

Dr. Nwadinobi thanked the President for receiving her along with her team members, saying with her election, ”the Association has not only honoured Nigeria, but also aligned with Your Excellency’s administration is stepping up to the Next Level.”

She said Nigeria now has “the strongest voice in the Medical Women’s International Association, and can also be a strategic and dependable partner in transforming women’s health indices.”

Dr. Nwadinobi commended efforts being made by the government to protect Nigerians from the COVID-19, stressing; “Our prayer is that in the same way, we set a good example in the handling of Ebola, that we will also overcome and contain the Coronavirus.”

President Buhari was decorated during the event as the Champion of Women in the country.

Source: VON