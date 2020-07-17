Buhari Lauds Appointment of Professor Charles Egbu as VC of Leeds Trinity University

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the news of the appointment of Professor Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom.

The President felicitates with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the UK, urging him to continue to proudly hold the flag of Nigeria aloft in all his endeavors in the elevated position.

“With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment,” President Buhari says.

He adds that Professor Egbu, a foremost Quantity Surveyor with 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, is a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, whom the younger generation should adopt as a role model.

The President urges the new VC, who assumes office in November, to build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessors at the university, where he is equally an alumnus.

Professor Charles Egbu was recently appointed Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University.

This was confirmed on the UK varsity’s website on Tuesday the 14th of July, 2020.

He takes over from Margaret House, who will be stepping down after seven years.

The statement reads:

Professor Egbu will return to Leeds, a city in which he studied and taught, to begin his new role on 1 November 2020. He will take over from Professor Margaret A House OBE who will step down after seven years as Vice-Chancellor. Professor Egbu said: “I am honoured to be joining Leeds Trinity; a University who’s values and ethos around widening participation, offering a personalised approach and encouraging all students to achieve their best, align with my own. The University has an impressive track record in learning, teaching and employability, and I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established under the leadership of Professor House. “I have already been impressed by the sense of community at Leeds Trinity and I am looking forward to engaging with students, colleagues and alumni as we shape the future strategy of the institution. I am also looking forward to returning to Leeds; the city in which I spent much of my early academic life.” With more than 25 years’ experience in higher education, Professor Egbu was previously Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at the University of East London, where he was responsible for student experience, student success, student retention, quality assurance and enhancement, the Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, and the Students’ Union. He is also a member various external bodies, including the Advance HE Pro Vice-Chancellor Network and QAA Panel of Experts. Prior to this, Professor Egbu was Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University and Head of the School of Built Environment at the University of Salford, and held academic posts at University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University and Leeds Beckett University (formerly Leeds Metropolitan). Professor Egbu’s research interests focus on project management, construction management and sustainable development; subjects about which he has written 12 books and contributed to more than 350 publications in various international journals and conferences. He has strong links with industry, professional bodies and policy makers, and has managed several large multi-disciplinary research projects. Jamie Hanley, Chair Designate of the Board of Governors at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Professor Egbu brings with him a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the higher education sector. His energy and vision stood out throughout a very competitive recruitment process, and it is clear that he recognises Leeds Trinity’s strengths and values, as well as bringing with him a detailed understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced from across the higher education sector. I very much look forward to welcoming him to Leeds Trinity University.” Rt Reverend Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds and Ex-Officio Chair of the Board of Governors, added: “Since gaining University status in 2013, Leeds Trinity has gone from strength to strength as one of the three Catholic higher education institutions in the UK. I have no doubt that, under Professor Egbu’s vision and leadership, the Catholic foundation and identity of the University will continue to provide inspiration for its future development and success.” Since the institution gained University status in 2013, Leeds Trinity has achieved record levels of student enrolments; diversified its income streams with the introduction of accredited work-based learning routes, degree and higher apprenticeships and foundation year courses; transformed its approach to research, resulting in world-leading research and a thriving community of PhD students; and is striving to achieve Research Degree Awarding Powers (RDAP). Professor House will continue in her role as Vice-Chancellor until the end of October, when Professor Egbu will join the University.

Source: Channels TV