'Buhari Is Providing Opportunity For Igbo To Be...' - Ahmad Lawan

March 15, 2021 81

Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President said that President Muhammadu Buhari is providing an opportunity to the Igbo to be at the centre of the country’s politics.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service on Sunday to mark one year of the administration of Hope Uzodinma, Imo governor, in Owerri, Lawan urged the Igbo to “grab” the opportunity.

Liberal and forthcoming

Lawan described the administration of Buhari as “liberal and forthcoming” in supporting that every part of the country is evenly developed.

“Today, we are celebrating one year of his governorship in Imo state. The national assembly is here. Let me say the presence of the vice-president, representing the president, and all the governors here is a very clear testimony of his relationship with the centre of Nigeria,” the number three citizen said.

“He doesn’t waste time in looking for an opportunity like this and the result is what you see. You have so many interventions. He has achieved so much in one year because he does not play his politics only in the south-east.

“He has taken his politics to the centre as well and therefore I will take this opportunity to appeal to our people in the south-east – grab the opportunity to be at the center of Nigerian politics.”

Lawan said the developments in Imo would be replicated Ebonyi – a state that recently went to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after David Umahi, the governor, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We hope by the grace of God Anambra is coming on board. We are expecting Abia to be on board. And of course, we are hoping to bring Enugu on board,” he said.

“Nigeria should be a united country where the progressives provide the leadership for this country to be great.”

Lawan also said Uzodimma served “extremely well” in the during his stint at the as a senator representing Imo west in the eighth assembly.

“So when he became the Governor of Imo State, I just thought Imo State will be taken to the next level by the Grace of God because they have gotten the right person,” Lawan said.