July 10, 2021 139

The Presidency revealed on Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari is not responsible for promotion in the Nigeria Police Force.

Promotion

Garba Shehu, the Presidential Spokesman said this after the Police Service Commission (PSC) promoted 24 Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG), among others.

Shehu while reacting to Ibrahim Magu, the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) been on the promotion line, explained that promotion exercise in the police structure is solely on the PSC, not the President.

READ ALSO: CBN Permits Payment Service Banks To Trade Dollars

“President Buhari, or any Nigerian President for that matter, is not responsible for promotions in the Police. That is the business of the Police Service Commission, PSC,” Shehu stated.

“In the case of the gentleman in question, who is currently under investigation, common sense dictates that his eligibility will be determined by that outcome. The PSC could have given you the correct position on this if there was an effort to reach them.”