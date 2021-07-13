Buhari Invites 109 Senators To Dinner Today

July 13, 2021 104

President Muhammadu Buhari has invited 109 senators to dinner at the State House on Tuesday night to discuss the insecurity in the country and other national issues.

Buhari informed them in a letter sent to the senate and read during a plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate had on April 27, 2021, reached a resolution for the leadership of the upper chamber to schedule a meeting with the President to enable all 109 Senators to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.



The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting between the President and members of the upper chamber reads, “I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021, at 8pm 20:00 hrs.”

“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.”