Buhari Inaugurates Committee To Assess Salami Panel Report on Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a four-man committee to assess the report submitted by Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on suspended EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The committee is expected to produce the White Paper on the probe report which advised the president to sack Magu from his position as acting chairman of the commission and called for his prosecution over allegations of corruption in the management of recovered assets while in office.

Magu denies any wrongdoing, claiming to have performed his duties honourably while at the helm of affairs of the EFCC in the last five years.

The panel will address concerns of those who speculate that the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) may have had undue influence over the outcome of the probe.

The AGF was accused of teleguiding the panel and instigating the suspension of several EFCC officials thought to be close to Magu without any queries or invitation for questioning.