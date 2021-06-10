Buhari In Lagos To Commission Projects

June 10, 2021 106

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Lagos State to commission some projects done by the Federal Government (FG).

BIzWatch Nigeria had reported that President Buhari will be in Lagos today (Thursday) to commission some projects in the state (Lagos).

There is a heavy presence of security operatives in some parts of the commercial city based on the President’s visit.

He is currently at Ebutte Meta Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for the commissioning ceremony of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project and the flag off of commercial operations.

Governors including Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State are present at the event.

Also, Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka; Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, and several other dignitaries are also at the event.

President Buhari is to proceed to the Energy Nature Light Terminal of the Apapa Port to further commission the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project.