Buhari In Isolation As Officials Contract COVID-19

August 16, 20210209
President Muhammadu Buhari has gone into self-isolation following his contact with officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The self-isolation is in line with the COVID-19 protocol required of anybody who comes in contact with a virus-positive person.

Buhari commenced the self-isolation on returning from a 18-day trip to the United Kingdom.

“Mr President and all of those on his delegation will be isolated in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel,” the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

He said the Buhari and other officials who accompanied him on the trip did the mandatory PCR test on Friday and will follow it with the second test days later.

He added that the isolation was part of the protocols introduced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Other government officials on the trip are Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom was closed last week for 10 days and officials in the mission were asked to isolate.

This is because two officials in the commission tested positive to COVID-19.

The commission said the isolation was in adherence with the COVID-19 management procedures in the UK.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others.

