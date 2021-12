December 31, 2021 162

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted ex president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

Although the agenda of both men’s meeting was not disclosed, it might not be unconnected with mediatory efforts of the former President in the West African sub-region.

Goodluck Jonathan is has made frequent visits to the Villa to give update to President Muhammadu Buhari on his activities as ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.