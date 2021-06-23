fbpx
Buhari Hopeful For Success In Poverty Alleviation Programme

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Buhari Hopeful For Success In Poverty Alleviation Programme

June 23, 20210104
Buhari Hopeful For Success In Poverty Alleviation Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari restated his administration’s goal to lift 100 Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

He said this during the inauguration of the National Steering Committee (NSC) of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari cited India’s poverty alleviation programme, noting that Nigeria can also do as India did, lifting 271 million out of poverty within a 10-year period, the same timeline the current administration has set for its poverty alleviation scheme.

The president expressed optimism on the strategy that has been designed to address the issue of poverty in Nigeria, describing it as an “inclusive poverty strategy” that took into account previous errors.

He said, “This journey began in January 2021 when I directed the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to collaboratively work together to articulate what that will lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

READ ALSO: ‘Subsidy Is One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Political Problems’

“I am happy to note that the process of designing this inclusive poverty reduction strategy recognised and addressed past mistakes as well as laid the foundation for a sustainable poverty reduction.

“This would be done through wide range consultations held at all levels of government, development partners, the private sector as well as the civil society.

“The major challenge before this National Steering Committee is to translate our good intentions into positive impact of for the average Nigerian so that we create an appreciative impact on the poverty situation in our country.

“If India can lift 271million people out of poverty between 2006 and 2016, Nigeria can surely lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years.

“Fortunately, we have already started, but we need to unlock the challenges of slow implementation, inappropriate targeting and absence of adequate resources.”

Buhari further noted that the country’s economic resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic showed that “we can achieve our goal “but we need to seriously scale up and work more with states and local governments.

“This call becomes more pertinent in the face of recent forecasts by the IMF, the World Bank and our own Nigerian Economic Summit Group which all agreed that Nigeria needs to frontally tackle her poverty situation if our economic gains are to be sustained.”

About Author

Buhari Hopeful For Success In Poverty Alleviation Programme
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Life Expectancy in Women FEATURESNEWSLETTER
April 11, 20190535

Reason Why Life Expectancy in Women is Higher Than In Men – WHO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Health Organisation has said that, globally, women live longer than men; and that the difference in the male-female lifespan is particularly stark
Read More
CBN Forex COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 28, 20180140

CBN Injects Fresh $210million into Forex Market This Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has again released another tranche of $210million, to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the inter-bank forei
Read More
funds [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
February 28, 20155123

Naira Suffers Biggest Monthly Plunge In Over Five Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dealers in the foreign exchange market have said that the naira suffered its biggest monthly drop in over five years in February 2015. The dealers citied co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.