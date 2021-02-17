Buhari Honours Lateef Jakande At FEC Meeting

February 17, 2021 16

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet on Wednesday at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting observed a minute silence in honour of a former Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who passed recently.

The homage was paid to the deceased former governor at the start of the weekly meeting of the council currently ongoing.

Buhari is presiding over the virtual meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with some members physically present while others are participating virtually from their offices.

Jakande was a former Minister of Works and Housing.