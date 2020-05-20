Buhari Holds Virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting

A virtual meeting of the Federal Executive meeting is underway.

The meeting, which started at 10:00 GMT is being presided by President Muhammadu Buhari form the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present in the hall with the President are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Also present at the chamber are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Education, Adamu Adamu, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Petroleum (State), Timipre Sylva.

All other Ministers are participating inform their various offices.

Soon after the opening prayers, the SGF called for a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dogondaji, who served between 1993 and 1994 under the Ibrahim Babangida regime. He died on Friday, May 15.

