Buhari Holds Talk With INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

June 1, 2021089
President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday at the First Lady’s conference room at the State House in Abuja.

Also, five INEC commissioners were also present at the meeting.

The meeting may be connected to the recent attacks on INEC facilities across the country.

The INEC chairman on May 27 stated that the commission’s offices and facilities were attacked 41 times within the last two years.

Yakubu said that in the last four weeks, 11 INEC offices have been either torched or vandalized.

On Monday, the election agency vowed to conduct the Anambra governorship election, which is scheduled to hold on November 6, despite increasing levels of insecurity across the country.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

