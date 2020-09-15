Buhari Holds Presidential Economic Advisory Council Meeting

By
- September 15, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a virtual meeting with members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

The meeting, which took off at 12 noon in the Council Chambers of the State House, has in physical attendance the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emiefiele; and the Minister of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq.

Members of PEAC in virtual attendance are the Chairman, Prof. Doyin Salami; Vice-Chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi; Prof. Ode Ojowu; Dr Shehu Yahaya; Dr Iyabo Masha; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Mr Bismark Rewane, and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu.

Source: THISDAY

