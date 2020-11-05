Buhari Holds Meeting With Some Traditional Rulers

November 5, 2020 101

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with some selected traditional rulers from across the country, led by Sultan of Sokoto III, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad.

The meeting is taking place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting also has the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, among other notable kings and titleholders in attendance.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not known, the deliberations may not be far from the recent happenings in the country particularly the #EndSARS protests and the attacks that followed.

