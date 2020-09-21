Buhari Holds Meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, met on Sunday in Aso Rock, according to the Personal Assistant to the Nigerian president on Broadcast Media, Buhari Sallau.

Akufo-Addo had earlier yesterday addressed his countrymen in a nationwide broadcast.

“President @MBuhari receives in audience Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo in State House on 20th Sep 2020,” the presidential aide tweeted attaching images of both presidents.

President @MBuhari receives Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo tonight in his official residence at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/4XUVjwUc7f — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 20, 2020

Details of the meeting are unknown as of the time of filing this report.

However, many shops belonging to Nigerian traders were recently shut in Ghana following a $1m levy imposed on them by the government of the West African country.

Nigeria and Ghana had also in the last few months engaged in a diplomatic row, following a number of issues, including the seizure and demolition of a building in the Nigerian Embassy in Accra.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last month met with the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament on the fate of Nigerians while on what he called a “legislative diplomacy” trip to the country.

Also, issues arising from the $1million levy imposed by the Ghanian authorities on traders from Nigeria were part of the agenda when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo held a meeting with representatives of the Nigerian community in the West African country on September 15.

The Nigerian government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on August 28, listed several atrocities committed by the Ghanaian authorities, warning that the government would no longer tolerate such aggression.

Mohammed talked about the seizure of the “Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 10, Barnes Road, Accra, which has been used as diplomatic premises by the Nigerian Government for almost 50 years; the demolition of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, East Ridge, Accra, which constitutes another serious breach of the Vienna Convention.”

Source: THISDAY