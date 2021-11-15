Buhari Holds Meeting With AfREXIM Bank President In Durban

November 15, 2021 109

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting with the President of African Export-Import (AfREXIM) Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah.

This was disclosed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, as he shared photos of the meeting on social media on Monday.

Adesina stated that President Buhari met with Professor Oramah on Sunday in Durban, a day after the Nigerian leader departed France for South Africa.

He was invited by his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to join other African leaders at the official opening ceremony of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 scheduled to take place on Monday.

READ ALSO: MAN Warns Of N1.9 trillion Revenue Loss Over Proposed Excise Duty

President Muhammadu Buhari exchanges pleasantries with AfREXIM Bank President, Professor Benedict Oramah, in Durban on November 14, 2021.

The event, holding from November 15 to 21, is convened by AfREXIM in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The theme of the Fair, Building Bridges for a successful AfCFTA, aims at boosting trade and investment across the African continent.