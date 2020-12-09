fbpx
Buhari Hints On Land Border Reopening

December 9, 2020022
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the country’s land borders will be reopened soon.

Buhari, while addressing governors of the 36 states on Tuesday defended the decision to close the borders, stating that it was done in the best interest of the country.

He identified smuggling as a major factor for making the decision, however, he pointed out that gains have been made in the last one year since the borders were closed.

“Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari to have said.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Bloomberg magazine revealed that the federal government granted controversial waivers to Dangote Cement, BUA, and a gas firm.

