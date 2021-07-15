fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONAL

Buhari Has Failed To Address Insecurity, Kukah Tells US Congress

July 15, 2021098
Buhari Has Failed To Address Insecurity, Kukah Tells US Congress

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has told a United States Congress Commission, that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to tackle the challenge of insecurity bedeviling the country which it promised to do before taking power in 2015.

The cleric accused Buhari of bias towards people of his religion, which Kukah stated has engendered religious hostility in the country.

READ ALSO: FG Frustrating Repair Of Lagos–Ota- Abeokuta Highway – Gov Abiodun

“The North, even the whole country, is invaded by armed bandits, kidnappers etc, who attack communities at will. The fact that the government seems to be either helpless or uninterested in dealing decisively with these people has added more confusion,” he said.

“The contradiction here is that the President has blatantly pursued nepotistic agenda and policies that show very clearly his preference for men and women of his faith.

“For the first time in Nigeria, the people heading the three arms of government – President, Senate President, Speaker and Chief Justice – are all Muslims. These are all fine gentlemen, but that is not the point. The level of rivalry between Christians and Muslims has worsened. This kind of situation has never happened before.”

Kukah disclosed to the commission that the Christians’ persecution in Nigeria has been ongoing for a long time, noting that it has grown worse in the past 10 years with Christian schools being attacked in the north by extremists who convert girls to wives, sex slaves, and spies while indoctrinating them.

“The story of Leah Sharibu suggests very clearly that there is, in many instances, a relationship between the conditions in which people find themselves and their faith,” he said.

“In 2020, some of our priests in the North were killed. The extremists kidnapped our children and forcefully converted them to Muslims. What is significant here is that we are in a democracy; with weak structures and institutions. These are existential issues. So, we require practical assistance that can help us and our children.”

About Author

Buhari Has Failed To Address Insecurity, Kukah Tells US Congress
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Needs More Research To Address Healthcare Challenges -Emefiele BANKING & FINANCECOVER
December 10, 20180171

National Micro Finance Bank to Fix Shortfalls of Intervention Funds – Emefiele

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the proposed National Micro Finance Bank (MFB) will address the concerns around
Read More
Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20170133

NSE Index Grows by 0.40%, As Major Blue-chip Stocks Rally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, December 20, retracted from southward movement pushing up value of the bourse.
Read More
August 23, 20155142

World Billionaires Lose $182 Billion…Except Dangote

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World’s 400 richest people lost $182 billion this week from their collective fortunes as weak manufacturing data from China and a rout in commodities sent g
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.