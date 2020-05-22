Buhari Grants Financial Autonomy to State Legislature, Judiciary Across 36 States

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

Buhari granted the autonomy via a new executive order signed on Friday.

The president, who broke the news on Twitter, added that his administration would “continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democratic governance in Nigeria.”

Based on this Order, where

any State of the Federation fails to release allocations meant for

the State Legislature and State Judiciary, the Accountant-General of the Federation shall authorise deduction of the money from source (Federation Acct Allocation) in line with … (1/2) https://t.co/EATJ30cqmE — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 22, 2020

He wrote: “Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.”

Source: The Cable