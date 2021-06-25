fbpx
Buhari Gives Houses To 1994 AFCON Winners

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSPORTS

Buhari Gives Houses To 1994 AFCON Winners

June 25, 20210140
Buhari Gives Houses To 1994 AFCON Winners

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned a three-bedroom flat each to members of the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad, 27 years after the Federal Government (FG) made the vow.

Garba Shehu announced this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

“Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already,” the statement explained.

1994 AFCON Players

The players are Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, and Emmanuel Amunike.

Others are Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen, Wilfred Agbonavbare (deceased), Uche Okafor (deceased), Thompson Oliha (deceased), Stephen Keshi (deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr. Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue, and B. Aromasodun.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: UNILAG Student Confesses To Killing Super TV Founder, Usifo Ataga

1994 AFCON

Nigeria – led by Clemens Westerhoff – beat Zambia 2-1 in the final of the 1994 AFCON.

FG had promised to give the players houses following their exploits in the North African country over two decades ago.

Related tags :

About Author

Buhari Gives Houses To 1994 AFCON Winners
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 15, 20130114

Keshi Prepares For Calabar Clash Against Ethiopia

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After the heart warming performance of the Super Eagles at Addis Ababa against the Wayla Antelopes,coach Stephen Keshi has said he has started planning for
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 21, 20156135

11 States Receive FG Bonds to Offset Bank Loans

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday, August 20, revealed that 11 states have been issued Federal Government Bonds as at last Wednesday to settle loa
Read More
August 2, 20141172

Glasgow 2014: Nigeria Qualifies For 4X400m Men/Female Finals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian men and women 4×400 metres teams Friday qualified for the final of their events, which holds today. The men’s team featuring Noah Akwu, Saihu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.