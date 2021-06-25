Buhari Gives Houses To 1994 AFCON Winners

June 25, 2021 140

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned a three-bedroom flat each to members of the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad, 27 years after the Federal Government (FG) made the vow.

Garba Shehu announced this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

“Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already,” the statement explained.

1994 AFCON Players

The players are Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, and Emmanuel Amunike.

Others are Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen, Wilfred Agbonavbare (deceased), Uche Okafor (deceased), Thompson Oliha (deceased), Stephen Keshi (deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr. Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue, and B. Aromasodun.

1994 AFCON

Nigeria – led by Clemens Westerhoff – beat Zambia 2-1 in the final of the 1994 AFCON.

FG had promised to give the players houses following their exploits in the North African country over two decades ago.