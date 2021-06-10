Buhari Flags Off Project Deep Blue In Lagos

June 10, 2021 105

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday flagged off the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also known as the Deep Blue Project of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The aim of Project Deep Blue is to prevent illegal activities in the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone, enforce maritime regulations, enhance the safety of lives at sea, and prevent illegal activities in the inland waterways.

The project is being implemented by NIMASA, in conjunction with the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, and other security agencies.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that President Buhari also commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan rail project at Ebutte Meta Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday.