Buhari Fires NDE DG, Mohammed Argungu

December 9, 2020 115

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu has been relieved of his position by President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: Petrol May Sell For ₦180 As Oil Nears $50 Per Barrel

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman to the president, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday night. He said the directive sacking the NDE DG which was issued on Friday, December 4, 2020, came into effect on Monday, December 7.

The report states that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has been instructed to pick an interim director general from among the most senior directors of the agency on the basis of competence and seniority to take over from Argungu until the appointment of a substantive director-general.