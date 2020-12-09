fbpx
Buhari Fires NDE DG, Mohammed Argungu

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER

Buhari Fires NDE DG, Mohammed Argungu

December 9, 20200115
Buhari Fires NDE DG, Mohammed Argungu

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu has been relieved of his position by President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: Petrol May Sell For ₦180 As Oil Nears $50 Per Barrel

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman to the president, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday night. He said the directive sacking the NDE DG which was issued on Friday, December 4, 2020, came into effect on Monday, December 7.

The report states that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has been instructed to pick an interim director general from among the most senior directors of the agency on the basis of competence and seniority to take over from Argungu until the appointment of a substantive director-general.

Related tags :

About Author

Buhari Fires NDE DG, Mohammed Argungu
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

October 5, 2015014

Nigeria, Other African Nations Draw $151billion Foreign Direct Investments in 13 Years

Foreign Direct Investments, FDI, into Nigeria and other African countries jumped by $151.6 billion from 2000 to 2013. This was one of the highlights of a report published by the Institute of Chartered
Read More
IPPIS COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
October 11, 20200156

IPPIS: FG To Stop Salaries of Unenrolled University Employees

The federal government has finally resolved to remove from its payroll, all university staff, who are yet to be on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) with effect from Nove
Read More
Pound COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
January 5, 2018013

Pound Leaps Higher on Strong Survey Data

The British Pound Sterling soared on Thursday, January 4, after surveys showed Britain’s dominant services sector rebounded strongly last month although investors remained cautious of pushing the Brit
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon